The Dow is tanking, but why haven't the markets been halted? They haven't fallen enough

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 665 points on Friday afternoon — but that didn't trigger any trading halts. Weird?

No. The trading halts instituted by the U.S. stock exchanges don't kick in until the broader market gauge, the S&P 500, falls at least 7 percent, what's called level 1.

For the day, the S&P index closed down "just" 2.2 percent, at 2,762.

To put the day's move in a broader context, the point drop in the Dow (which is a basket of 30 large U.S. company stocks versus the 500 or so stocks in the S&P) was just 2.5 percent. The last time the Dow closed down 500 or more points was after Britain voted to leave the European Union, June 24, 2016, when it fell 610 points, then a 3.4 percent move.

The Dow's biggest drop in points in a single day was 777.68 on Sept. 29, 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis. That would be just a 3 percent drop these days. It was a 6.89 percent fall back then.

Still, the Dow has given back one-third of its gains for January. And the groundhog has called for six more weeks of winter.