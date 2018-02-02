    ×

    Markets

    The Dow is tanking, but why haven't the markets been halted? They haven't fallen enough

    • Dow Jones industrial average plunges 665 points, but that's just 2.5 percent.
    • The last time the Dow fell this much was in June 2016, after the Brexit vote in Britain.
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell in New York City.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell in New York City.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 665 points on Friday afternoon — but that didn't trigger any trading halts. Weird?

    No. The trading halts instituted by the U.S. stock exchanges don't kick in until the broader market gauge, the S&P 500, falls at least 7 percent, what's called level 1.

    For the day, the S&P index closed down "just" 2.2 percent, at 2,762.

    To put the day's move in a broader context, the point drop in the Dow (which is a basket of 30 large U.S. company stocks versus the 500 or so stocks in the S&P) was just 2.5 percent. The last time the Dow closed down 500 or more points was after Britain voted to leave the European Union, June 24, 2016, when it fell 610 points, then a 3.4 percent move.

    The Dow's biggest drop in points in a single day was 777.68 on Sept. 29, 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis. That would be just a 3 percent drop these days. It was a 6.89 percent fall back then.

    Still, the Dow has given back one-third of its gains for January. And the groundhog has called for six more weeks of winter.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Dow sinks 600 points: Here's what's behind the big drop   

    For the stock market to halt, to allow fearful investors and frenzied traders (and computers) a chance to cool off, the S&P would have to have dropped to around 2,624. And that kind of halt would have lasted for 15 minutes.

    The NYSE, Nasdaq and other exchanges put these circuit breakers in place after the October 1987 crash and a subsequent one in 1989.

    The first level gets triggered if the S&P falls 7 percent between the opening of trading hours at 9:30 a.m. in New York and 3:25 p.m. (or 12:25 p.m. on days when the stock market has a scheduled early close).

    The next trigger, level 2, kicks in when the index falls 13 percent, another 15 minute halt. To get there on Friday, the S&P would have to have fallen to around 2455.

    Level 1 and 2 halts can only happen once per trading day. If the S&P fell 20 percent (that would be to 2257 as of Friday), trading would stop for the rest of the day.

    That would be a "Black Monday"-sized drop, which happened on October 19, 1987.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...