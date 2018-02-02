Top VC deals: Toyota and JetBlue invest in flying taxis, Tyson backs lab-grown meat

SoftBank Vision Fund was the sole investor in a $300 million round for Wag, an app that lets dog owners book and track a walker for their pets. Wag also appointed a new CEO, former Yahoo and LifeLock executive Hillary Schneider. Based in Los Angeles, Wag competes with Rover, and had previously raised $61.5 million in venture funding from firms including: Bullpen Capital, Greylock, General Catalyst and Battery Ventures, to name a few.

Nuro unveiled its autonomous delivery vehicles on Tuesday. In a statement, the company said it had also raised $92 million in venture funding late last year. Banyan Capital and Greylock Partners led the round. Nuro was founded by Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu, veterans of the Google self-driving car project, and competes with a number of "delivery robot" makers, among them: Starship, Toyota and Udelv.