    Bonds

    US Treasury yields rise ahead of employment report

    • Investors seemed increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve would increase rates at a faster pace following Wednesday's meeting.
    • Investors will be looking at employment numbers due at 08.30 E.T. — a key metric to understand what the Fed might do next.

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as the bond sell-off continued.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.7919 percent at 3:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0350 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    The latter topped the 3 percent benchmark Thursday for the first time since May. Investors seemed increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve would increase rates at a faster pace following Wednesday's meeting.

    On Friday morning, they will be looking at employment numbers due at 08.30 E.T. — a key metric to understand what the Fed might do next. Factory orders and revised consumer sentiment are due at 10 a.m. ET.

    The U.S. Treasury does not have any scheduled auctions Thursday. Meanwhile, oil prices were moving higher in early European trading hours, supported by a weaker dollar.

