US Treasury yields rise ahead of employment report

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning, as the bond sell-off continued.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was higher at around 2.7919 percent at 3:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0350 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The latter topped the 3 percent benchmark Thursday for the first time since May. Investors seemed increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve would increase rates at a faster pace following Wednesday's meeting.