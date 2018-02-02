YouTube warns of ‘consequences’ for creators who misbehave in the wake of Logan Paul controversy

YouTube is working on policies that will punish creators whose actions impact negatively on its community, Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said Thursday.

Wojcicki said the video-sharing platform is developing new policies that "would lead to consequences" if a content creator "does something egregious" that reflects unfavorably on other YouTube creators.

YouTube's CEO made the comments in a blog post that detailed a list of the Google-owned firm's priorities for creators in 2018.

In January, one of the service's most popular content creators, Logan Paul, published a video that showed the dead body of a man hanging from a tree. The video was filmed in Aokigahara, a Japanese forest known for an enormous amount of suicides that have taken place there.

The clip, which was taken down following an immediate backlash, ignited controversy for both the YouTube star and the website itself. Paul subsequently apologized for his actions in a post on Twitter, and YouTube removed him from its Google Preferred platform.