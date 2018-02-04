Competition is heating up among the two of the biggest music streaming services: Spotify and Apple Music.

Though Spotify has long held the No. 1 spot, Apple Music appears to be adding subscriber accounts in the U.S. at a faster rate, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The tech giant's U.S. subscriptions have been growing about 5 percent monthly, compared to Spotify's 2 percent, the publication said.

If those growth rates continue, Apple will overtake Spotify in accounts this summer, the Journal added.

Spotify launched years before Apple Music, and has the reach to show for it. Currently, the streaming service has more than double Apple's total number of subscribers, and last month boasted a new high in paid global subscribers of 70 million.

A source close to Apple Music told CNBC on Sunday that the service now has 36 million, up from its previously reported 30 million in September.

Apple gets a built-in advantage from its wide array of wildly popular devices like the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad — all of which come with Apple Music.