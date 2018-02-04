The future of aviation lies in the Asia Pacific region, Boeing exec says

The future of aviation will be in the Asia Pacific region, the vice president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes said.

Speaking from Singapore, Randy Tinseth said that the region would account for about 40 percent of the market's future demand.

"If we look at the growth over the next few years, half the growth will be here in the Asia Pacific market," Tinseth told CNBC.

"This is a market that has been performing well, both in terms of traffic growth for passengers as well as cargo," Tinseth said. "It's our biggest market for single aisle airplanes, the biggest market for wide bodies, and the biggest market for freighters. So, this is the future of aviation."

Given that opportunity, he outlined Boeing's strategy to ensure the company remains a mainstay in the region: building the right kind of airplanes for customers there.

"For us, it's about building the right airplanes with the right capabilities to provide the kind of flexibility our customers need," Tinseth said.