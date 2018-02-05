Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Lululemon Athletica shares dropped nearly 3 percent in extended trading. The athletic apparel retailer announced the resignation of CEO Laurent Potdevin on Monday. The company stated that Potdevin fell short of the company's standards of conduct. He will receive a $3.5 million lump sum payment under a separation agreement.

Cirrus Logic stock tanked in extended trading, falling more than 12 percent before slightly recovering down 10.56 percent. The semiconductor supplier announced disappointing third-quarter results, reporting revenue of $482.7 million and earnings of $1.59 per share. Analysts expected revenue of $531 million and EPS of $1.78.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions rose over 2 percent in the extended session. The semiconductor supplier's revenue and earnings exceeded analyst expectations, following strong global demand for its wireless communications engines. The company also announced a new $1 billion stock buyback plan and raised cash return targets to shareholders.

Everest Re shares climbed 6.72 percent after the bell. The reinsurance company's profits grew as it reported a rise in premiums written. Revenue just beat analyst expectations and EPS reached a record high of $13.85.