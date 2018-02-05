Cramer's lightning round: Tableau Software is exactly the kind of stock I want to buy   

Tableau Software: "This is precisely the kind of stock I want to buy. Why? They just reported a monster good quarter and when that comes down, that is a buy."

Crispr Therapeutics: "Come on, man, that's way too speculative. If you want to go down that path, why don't you buy Regeneron? It's down huge for the year and it's a great company."

A.O. Smith Corp: "I don't like it for long-term growth. I like it because it's a good manufacturing company, but no, not long-term growth. Long-term growth is going to be a company like a [Johnson & Johnson], just to use that analogy, because it's got a triple-A balance sheet."

Electro Scientific Industries: "[If] you're in that stock, you've got to understand that's a trading stock. When you're up 10 percent on that, you go. And then when [it goes] down 10 percent, you buy. That's a trading vehicle. That's all it is."

Exelixis: "Very good spec. If you have to do a spec, I'll accept that one. I think they've got good technology."

Anthem: "That's a terrific stock to own. Let me throw in UnitedHealth for a two-fer."