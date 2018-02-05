Johnson & Johnson falls on report that lawsuits could expose potentially damaging documents

Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell Monday on a report that court proceedings could expose potentially damaging documents.

J&J is facing numerous lawsuits claiming its talc products such as Johnson's Baby Powder caused cancer. The company has insisted its baby powder does not contain asbestos and causes neither mesothelioma nor ovarian cancer.

J&J's stock fell 3 percent on the report, which Jefferies analyst Jared Holz said reads poorly but he doubts it will have a real impact.

The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.