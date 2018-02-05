Ray Dalio: Recent market declines are just 'minor corrections,' still lots of cash to buy the dip

The head of the world's largest hedge fund said Monday that the latest sell-off in stocks and bonds is evidence of typical market behavior in the later parts of a cycle and has come sooner than the firm expected.
"What we are seeing is typical late-cycle behavior, though more exaggerated because the durations of investment assets (i.e., their sensitivities to interest rate changes) are greater," Bridgewater Associates founder and co-Chief Investment Officer Ray Dalio said in a LinkedIn blog post titled "We've just had a taste of what the tightening will be like."
"Fiscal stimulation is hitting the gas, which is driving the economy forward into the capacity constraints, which is triggering interest rate increases that are hitting the brakes, first in the markets and later in the economy," Dalio wrote, adding that "this is happening sooner than we expected."