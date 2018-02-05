Ray Dalio: Recent market declines are just 'minor corrections,' still lots of cash to buy the dip

Is Dalio right? Could aggressive Fed kill the rally 3:56 PM ET Tue, 23 Jan 2018 | 06:47

Friday's jobs report showed that wages grew at an annualized pace of 2.9 percent in January, the fastestsince 2009. Overall, the U.S. economy added a better-than-expected 200,000 jobs last month. Other economic reports such as durable goods orders and construction spending also have shown growth.

As a result, traders are increasingly worried about rising inflation and a faster pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to prices, has climbed to four-year highs, while U.S. stocks have dropped. The major indexes posted their worst week in two years last week, and traded sharply lower Monday.

"This confluence of circumstances will make it difficult for the Fed to get monetary policy exactly right," Dalio said.

"Still," he said, "these big declines are just minor corrections in the scope of things, there is a lot of cash on the side to buy on the break, and what comes next will be most important."

The hedge fund manager said on Jan. 23 in an interview with CNBC that investors will see "a market blowoff" rally fueled by a flood of cash. "If you're holding cash, you're going to feel pretty stupid," he said.

Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975. The hedge fund now manages about $160 billion, according to its website.

Bridgewater also has the biggest cumulative net profit for a hedge fund firm ever, according to data from LCH Investments. From inception to 2017, Dalio's firm posted a nearly $50 billion gain for its investors, the data showed.

— CNBC's Tae Kim contributed to this report.