Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: WFC, AVGO, QCOM, BMY, BA, AAPL & more

Wells Fargo – Federal Reserve said it is restricting the bank's size in response to "widespread consumer abuses." Wells Fargo said it will replace four board members, three by April. The bank's shares were downgraded by at least five firms on Monday, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.

Broadcom – Broadcom raised its takeover offer for rival chipmaker Qualcomm to $82 per share, consisting of $60 per share in cash and the rest in stock. Broadcom is calling this bid its "best and final offer."

Bristol-Myers Squibb – The drugmaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 68 cents per share, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts and the company announced that its cancer drug Opdivo has been approved for use in patients with a certain type of melanoma. The company also did well in clinical trials as part of a combination treatment with certain lung cancer patients.

Boeing – Boeing may be interested in bidding for a Canada jet fighter contract despite the ongoing trade dispute involving Canada's Bombardier, according to a senior executive. Boeing has until February 9 to decide to bid. Separately, UPS placed an order for 14 747-8 freighters, easing doubts about that aircraft's future.

Equifax — The probe of Equifax has been pulled back, according to Reuters quoting people familiar with the matter. Former consumer protection bureau head Richard Cordray is said to have authorized an investigation of Equifax's massive data breach, which it revealed in September, but Reuters reports the probe has sputtered under current head Mick Mulvaney.

Apple — Apple Music is growing faster than music streaming rival Spotify in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal, and is on pace to surpass Spotify's subscriber numbers this summer.

Amazon.com – Amazon has settled its tax dispute with France, according to reports out of Europe, although terms were not disclosed. France had claimed Amazon owed nearly $250 million in back taxes and penalties.

Pfizer – Pfizer has gotten only two bids for its consumer unit, according to a Bloomberg report. GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser are the only companies to bid, with rival candidates having walked away. Analysts say the unit could be worth between $15 billion and $20 billion.

Lowe's – Lowe's was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which also called the home improvement retailer's stock its "franchise pick" for 2018. Jefferies thinks Lowe's can triple its earnings per share over the next five years, thanks to changes that will close profit and productivity gaps with competitors.

Charter Communications – The cable and broadband provider was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Wells Fargo, which said it has renewed confidence in a successful turnaround after the company's last earnings call, despite a tough competitive environment.

Church & Dwight – The maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda and numerous other consumer products reported adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, as well. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to 21.75 cents per share.