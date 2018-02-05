    ×

    The Dow just touched correction territory: Here are the stocks that led the drop

    • The Dow Jones industrial average dipped into correction territory Monday afternoon after falling nearly 1,600 points, or 6.3 percent in one day.
    • CNBC isolated the Dow components that contributed the most to the index's trip lower.
    The Dow Jones industrial average hit correction territory Monday afternoon after falling nearly 1,600 points, or 6.3 percent in one day.

    That marks the single biggest intraday point drop for the Dow in history. At its lows, the index fell more than 10 percent from its 52-week high notched Jan. 26, officially marking a correction.

    By the closing bell Monday, the Dow had pared its losses to an 8.5 percent decline from its all-time high.

    Here are the Dow components that led the index's leg downward.

    Chevron weighed heavy on the index after the company badly missed Wall Street expectations in its latest financial report Friday. Shares are down more than 13 percent since last week.

    Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer — also relative laggards — fell roughly 10 percent in the past week, taking a leg lower after Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan announced a collaborative effort to reduce health-care costs for their employees.

    Other Dow losers include Home Depot, Caterpillar and Walmart, down 9.6 percent, 8 percent, and 6.1 percent, respectively, since the Dow's 52-week high.

