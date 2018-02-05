The Dow just touched correction territory: Here are the stocks that led the drop

The Dow Jones industrial average hit correction territory Monday afternoon after falling nearly 1,600 points, or 6.3 percent in one day.

That marks the single biggest intraday point drop for the Dow in history. At its lows, the index fell more than 10 percent from its 52-week high notched Jan. 26, officially marking a correction.

By the closing bell Monday, the Dow had pared its losses to an 8.5 percent decline from its all-time high.

Here are the Dow components that led the index's leg downward.