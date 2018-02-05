Watch: Trump promotes GOP tax bill in Ohio

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump traveled to the greater Cincinnati, Ohio, area on Monday to tout the Republican tax cut legislation he signed into law last year. The trip is also designed to build excitement among Republicans in the Buckeye state for the 2018 midterm elections. Trump won Ohio in 2016, and the GOP hopes to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman is expected to join Trump on stage at the event. Portman, who is not up for reelection until 2022, has so far kept his distance from the president, politically speaking.

The president could also use the trip to formally endorse Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, one of a number of Republicans running in a Senate primary on May 8, the winner of which will face Brown, the incumbent, in November.