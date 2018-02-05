White House says it's 'concerned' about stock market drop

The White House said Monday it is worried about the U.S. stock market sell-off.

"We're always concerned when the market loses any value, but we're also confident in the economy's fundamentals," an official said in a statement to CNBC.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly fell more than 300 points Monday morning and the S&P 500 traded about 0.75 percent lower, extending last week's plunge.

President Donald Trump has touted the strong stock market performance since his election win and has yet to deal with a significant market pullback. The Dow is up more than 30 percent since the election.

— With reporting by CNBC's Eamon Javers.