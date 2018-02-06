90s fashion is back and so are the flashy logos

When it comes to fashion, flashy logos have been out of vogue for a while. But a number of premium retailers say logos are back.

Coach Brand President & CEO Josh Schulman told investors on the company's second-quarter conference call that the company is seeing "a global movement in luxury brands toward a higher penetration of logo product."

The recognizable Coach "C" print has not been a part of the handbag maker's main assortment for several years as it has been undergoing a brand transformation, but that will change soon.

Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, is reintroducing logo into its retail store and website assortment as part of the new inventory designed by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. The collection will hit stores and the website on March 1.

Schulman says the early response from the editorial and wholesale community, including Harper's Bazaar the Neiman Marcus catalog team, has been "terrific."

Coach has already begun to increase the logo product available in its outlet business. Piper Jaffray analyst Erinn Murphy estimates in the most recent holiday quarter, Coach outlet stores dedicated about 20 percent of the floor space to logo product.

The handbag maker isn't the only company bringing back logos.

Murphy says she's started to see "a renaissance of logo," largely led by luxury players like LVMH, Gucci and Balenciaga, but also including what she calls premium players like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger (both owned by PVH) and Donna Karan (part of G-III Apparel Group).