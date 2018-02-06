You don't need Apple's $350 HomePod speaker; there are cheaper options

You don't need to buy Apple's new $350 HomePod for a great-sounding and smart audio experience at home. Reviews of Apple's new smart speaker are out and the consensus seems to be that, while it sounds good, it's not very "smart" and is still very limited in what it can do, especially compared with similar speakers from Google and Amazon. In all, it's a first-generation product that appears to need a lot of updates to catch up with what's already available.

Here's how you can get a smart and excellent audio experience at home without buying a HomePod — and save some money in the process.