BNP Paribas says it posted a 'solid' 2017 despite profit slump in last quarter

"If I look at the bottom line it clocked in at 7.8 billion euros, up 4 percent, and a dividend of 3.02 euro per share," he said, adding that the bank had made a good start on its 2020 transformation plan. The bank's 2020 business development plan broadly aims to update the bank's operational model and improve operating efficiency and accelerate digitalization.

"We believe and we expect that our target of 10 percent target of return on equity (ROE) will be beaten by 2020," he said.

The bank said full-year pre-tax profit was up 13.4 percent for its operating divisions unit, up 4.7 percent at its domestic markets unit, rose 18.2 percent at its international financial services group and up 14.6 percent at the corporate and institutional banking (CIB) division. The bank reported a 27 percent fall in fixed income and currencies (FIC) trading revenue in its latest quarter of 2017, however.

Asked whether he expected things to change, Machenil said it was "a bit to early" to tell.

"We're there to accompany our clients and we'll have to see if demand picks up, if the market picks up," he said.