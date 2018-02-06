Doritos-maker PepsiCo set to launch snack range — for women only

Cheetos, Doritos and Lays chips could appear a little different at the grocery store with owner PepsiCo announcing that it is set to launch a range of snacks with a difference: they will be aimed at women only.
Women prefer chips that don't make too much noise when eaten or leave them with sticky fingers, according to PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi.
"What a lot of the young guys (do when they) eat their chips, they love their Doritos and they lick their fingers with great glee. And when they reach the bottom of the bag, they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth because they don't want to lose that taste of the flavor and the broken chips in the bottom," Nooyi told U.S. podcast "Freakonomics Radio."
"Women I think would love to do the same but they don't, they don't like to crunch too loudly in public, and you know they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth," she added.