'Game of Thrones' creators will write and produce new 'Star Wars' film series

The creators of HBO's smash-hit fantasy series "Game of Thrones" will write and produce a new series of "Star Wars" films for Walt Disney Co.'s Lucasfilm.

Lucasfilm, in a statement posted on the official "Star Wars" site, said David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will work on films that will be separate from the main Skywalker saga and the upcoming trilogy from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.

There were no details about the films' release dates or subject matter.

The news comes as production continues on the eighth and final "Game of Thrones" season, which is slated to air next year.

George R.R. Martin wrote the books on which the HBO series is based, but Weiss and Benioff are credited as the creators of the show. "Game of Thrones" ratings have grown consistently since its debut in 2011, and it has won the Emmy for outstanding drama series twice.

The show is famous for its twisty plotting, intricate mythology, and its penchant for nudity and gritty, gore-soaked violence. The "Star Wars" universe is far more family-friendly.

The next "Star Wars" film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," heads to theaters in May, after a troubled production that saw Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard take over from fired "21 Jump Street" directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," meanwhile, has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide since being released in mid December, although its box office take came up shorter than some analysts' predictions.

