Here's what the market's wild day looked like in numbers

If Monday's sell off was frightening, Tuesday's volatility was stomach churning, but investors were likely breathing a little easier at market close.

The Dow swung more than 1,000 points points on Tuesday to recover 48 percent of Monday's losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial average opened with a drop lower, then rallied all the way up. The index closed 567.02 points higher at 24,912.77, but not before hitting a session low of 23,778.74, down 567.01 points, and then surging more than 600 points.

The Dow has traveled more than 1,000 points points in a day before — in 2008, 2010, 2015 and yesterday, to be precise — but never before has the Dow been both up and down more than 500 points in one session.