    Here's what the market's wild day looked like in numbers

    • The Dow has traveled more than 1,000 points points in a day before, but never before has the Dow been both up and down more than 500 points in one session.
    • The Dow and Nasdaq regained roughly 50 percent of the value lost on Monday.
    Bear and bull statues are pictured in front of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany.
    Thomas Lohnes | Getty Images
    If Monday's sell off was frightening, Tuesday's volatility was stomach churning, but investors were likely breathing a little easier at market close.

    The Dow swung more than 1,000 points points on Tuesday to recover 48 percent of Monday's losses.

    The Dow Jones Industrial average opened with a drop lower, then rallied all the way up. The index closed 567.02 points higher at 24,912.77, but not before hitting a session low of 23,778.74, down 567.01 points, and then surging more than 600 points.

    The Dow has traveled more than 1,000 points points in a day before — in 2008, 2010, 2015 and yesterday, to be precise — but never before has the Dow been both up and down more than 500 points in one session.

    CNBC

    In fact, the Dow's wild swings meant the index traveled close to an incredible 5,500 points on Tuesday. That's on top of the 5,100 points traveled on Monday.

    All three major indexes regained value after Monday's losses, but they still have a ways to go before they fully recover.

    The Dow regained roughly 48 percent of Monday's 1,175 point loss.The S&P 500 closed 1.7 percent higher at 2,695.14, regaining 41 percent of its 113 point loss. The Nasdaq composite regained 54 percent of its 273-point loss, closing up 2.1 percent at 7,115.88.

