No need to panic, analysts say, after Dow swings 1,600 points in one day

Monday's session was one for the history books.

At its worst, the Dow Jones swung close to 1,600 points lower in the largest ever intraday point decline.

To Michael Bapis, managing director at The Bapis Group at HighTower Advisors, the sell-off will be proven meaningless in the long term.

"This is just a little blip on the radar," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation." "This breather is healthy. Stay the course."

Benchmark indexes plummeted during Friday's and Monday's sessions — the Dow shed more than 1,800 points while the S&P 500 lost $1.5 trillion in market cap. The two-day sell-off was blamed on Friday's jobs report, which showed stronger-than-expected wage growth, a development that extended a bond rout and raised expectations for a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

Wall Street's two-day sell-off came as a shock to markets inured to record highs and steady gains. The S&P 500 and Dow ended January with their best monthly rises in 22 months. It was also their best start to the year since the '90s.

"I think what happened was the market went too far, too fast," said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak. "Momentum-driven trades took the market higher than it should have gone given the tax breaks. … You've got to calm down a little bit. Some of this is artificial moves."

Wall Street's recent swings are an uncommon sight after years of low volatility. Before Friday, the Dow had not seen a decline of more than 500 points since June 24, 2016, when a surprise "yes" Brexit vote rocked global markets. On Monday, the S&P 500 snapped its longest streak on record without a 5 percent correction, an achievement it made last October.