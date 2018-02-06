A robot rings the opening bell at the NYSE — and it was disturbingly lifelike

On a day computerized trading was being blamed in part for the market turmoil, a lifelike robot helped ring the opening bell at the NYSE on Tuesday.

The bell ringing followed two days of roiled trading on Wall Street. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a Capitol Hill hearing on Tuesday that computerized trading helped drive the big market plunges on Friday and Monday.

Bina48, developed by the company behind the more outspoken bot Sophia, opened the trading day at the New York Stock Exchange alongside UBS executives. "She" was scarily tough to pick from the others on the podium.

Bina48 stood a little shorter than her neighbors and appeared considerably less enthusiastic. But otherwise, the robot blended right in — to an uncomfortable degree for some.

"We invited Bina48, one of the world's most advanced social robots, to join us at the bell ringing to show a physical representation of the concepts of machine learning and artificial intelligence that are transforming financial markets and investment strategies," a UBS spokesperson said in an email to CNBC.

Bina48 is actually just a head and bust mounted on a frame, and is modeled after Bina Aspen, wife of technology entrepreneur Martine Rothblatt, according to the website for the humanoid's creators, Hanson Robotics.