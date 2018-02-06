BP CEO Bob Dudley says 'market dislocations' will make Saudi Arabia rethink world's biggest IPO

Saudi Arabia could be tempted to reconsider the timing of what is expected to be the biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) later this year, BP CEO Bob Dudley told CNBC on Tuesday.

Indecision at the highest levels of Saudi Arabia's government is reportedly playing a major role in holding up the planned flotation of the world's largest oil producer.

Saudi Aramco, currently a private company owned by the government in Riyadh, is aiming for an IPO that could raise about $100 billion and attract a valuation in the range of $1 trillion to $2 trillion later this year. But the process has dragged on as key aspects of the share sale remain unsettled.