Trump uses Colts linebacker's death to attack Democrats on border security and immigration

President Donald Trump on Tuesday used the death of an Indianapolis Colts linebacker to slam Democrats over immigration policy.

Edwin Jackson was killed by a vehicle driven by a twice-deported immigrant living illegally in the U.S., according to reports. Trump, in a Tuesday morning tweet, said that it was "disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed" the 26-year-old Colts defender.

"This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!"

Trump then tried to strike a more conciliatory tone with a tweet in which he offered "prayers and best wishes" for Jackson's family.

The president's latest immigration broadside against Democrats comes as lawmakers try to strike a deal to extend protections for people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. In return, Trump has sought a package of stringent border-security enhancements and immigration limitations.

There is bipartisan support for extended protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. Trump has signaled his willingness to compromise on the legislation, although he recently shot down a bipartisan immigration plan as a "total waste of time." Democrats have resisted Trump's more hard-line positions, such as a border wall.

Trump announced in September that he was ending the program and gave Congress until March 5 to reach a legislative solution. However, a federal judge last month blocked the administration's move to end the Obama-era initiative.