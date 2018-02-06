    ×

    Watch: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin addresses House Finance Committee amid market whipsaw

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to testify before the House Financial Services Committee On Tuesday.

    The committee is holding a hearing on "The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council," of which Mnuchin is the chairman.

    The hearing arrives amid a global market sell-off. On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average saw the largest single-day point drop in U.S. history, falling more than 1,100 points and wiping out all gains from 2018.

