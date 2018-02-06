    ×

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as President Donald Trump met with law enforcement officials to discuss border security.

    The briefing also came during a tumultuous session in U.S. stock markets, which followed two days of major losses. After opening down more than 500 points, the Dow Jones industrial average swung wildly between positive and negative territory.

    Also looming over Washington early this week was the prospect of a government shutdown at midnight on Friday, if Congress fails to authorize a spending package. As of Tuesday afternoon, House Republicans were preparing to pass a short-term spending bill that had little chance of passing the Senate.

