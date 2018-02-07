An unlikely class of investors is riding the Indian stock market

For a 59-year-old senior company executive living in a small town in the foothills of the Himalayas, investing in equities was previously never an option.

But since July last year, he has poured 50 percent of his savings, which were sitting in the bank, into mutual funds.

"I saw no other avenue to grow my money as I am going to be retiring soon," the man, Chandramouli Kumar, told CNBC.

The changing habits of the formerly risk averse middle class in India, far from the financial capital of Mumbai, have caused quite a rally in the country's stock market: Its benchmark Sensex index soared 28 percent year on year in 2017.

Domestic institutions, armed with funds from small and medium investors, have also spent almost 80 percent more on Indian stocks in 2017 than foreign portfolio investors, industry data showed. Even the current correction in the market has been stemmed as domestic investors continue to buy while the foreign institutions exit owing to global headwinds, said experts.