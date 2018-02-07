Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR is looking for success in China

Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR is setting its sights on China as its next market, with as much as half of its worldwide sales of turboprop planes coming from Asia, the company's chief executive said Wednesday.

"The order pipeline is about 50 percent out of the Asia Pacific region," Christian Scherer told CNBC at the Singapore Airshow — and that's excluding China.

That may be about to change, however, with the company awaiting approval from Chinese authorities for the latest version of its ATR-600 series aircraft.

"That's a prerequisite," Scherer said. "Once we are certified — we already have the first indications of interest from customers in China — then we expect larger quantities of orders."