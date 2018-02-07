People in China feel the most positive about future technology and their job prospects, with 65 percent saying that innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics will create career opportunities in the next five to 10 years, according to a report.

Attitudes to job prospects in China far outstrip the global average, with only 29 percent of 20,000 people across 10 countries surveyed by agency group Dentsu Aegis Network agreeing that emerging technologies would create new jobs.

Those in the U.K. and Germany are the most pessimistic of all, with only 18 percent of people in each country saying emerging tech will provide job opportunities. People in the U.S. are slightly more positive, with 23 percent of people agreeing.

China is heavily investing in a technological future. Its government said that it wants to be a 1 trillion yuan ($147.7 billion) world leader in AI by 2030, it announced last July, and said in January that it will build a state-backed $2.1 billion AI research and development park to house 400 tech businesses.