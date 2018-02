Target: "Buy, buy, buy! I have been to the new Target and it's a palace."

Triton Intl: "Freight containers, good business right now. You know, [the] market's not reflecting how strong the economy is."

Corcept Therapeutics: "They've been trying to do psychiatric disorders. I think it's too hard, frankly. It's a tough business."

Covanta: "I like Covanta. I think it's a good company."