European markets set to bounce back after recent market turmoil

After finishing Tuesday's European session deep in negative territory, markets in the U.S. went on a roller-coaster ride during its trading session. The Dow Jones industrial average started the session significantly lower, before rallying, closing up 567.02 points at 24,912.77. The index traded in a range of 1,167.49 points during the session.

Some of the reasons that investors gave to the topsy-turvy moves seen on Wall Street included fears over interest rates, obscure volatility funds that use leverage, and computer-driven trading. Consequently, indexes in the Asia-Pacific region bounced back following Wall Street's performance, going back over some of the losses seen in the previous session.

As investors in Europe get to grips with the current moves seen in global markets, politics, data and earnings will also be monitored during Wednesday's session. On the corporate front, GSK, Sanofi, Rio Tinto, Novozymes, Carlsberg and Vestas Wind are some of the major companies publishing earnings today.

Looking to the central banking space, ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting and inflation report — both of which are due out Thursday — the European Central Bank's Governing Council is due to hold a non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, where the group is set to exchange views with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Speaking of Brexit, teams from both the European Union and the U.K. are expected to carry on their latest round of negotiations in Brussels. In the latest surrounding the topic, a document seen by the likes of Reuters suggests that the EU wants the ability to restrict the British nation's access to the single market during the transition period after the U.K. leaves — as a means to penalize the country if it violates agreed rules.