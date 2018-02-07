    ×

    European markets set to bounce back after recent market turmoil

    • After finishing Tuesday's European session deep in negative territory, markets in the U.S. went on a roller-coaster ride during its trading session — having opened sharply lower, only to close sharply higher.
    • GSK, Sanofi, Rio Tinto, Novozymes, Carlsberg and Vestas Wind are some of the major companies publishing earnings today.

    European stocks are expected to rebound on Wednesday, as markets worldwide attempt to shake off the major volatility seen in markets over recent sessions.

    The FTSE 100 is expected to start 16 points higher at 7,172; while the DAX is seen rising 110 points at 12,482 and the CAC 40 is set to open 50 points up at 5,207, according to IG.

    After finishing Tuesday's European session deep in negative territory, markets in the U.S. went on a roller-coaster ride during its trading session. The Dow Jones industrial average started the session significantly lower, before rallying, closing up 567.02 points at 24,912.77. The index traded in a range of 1,167.49 points during the session.

    Some of the reasons that investors gave to the topsy-turvy moves seen on Wall Street included fears over interest rates, obscure volatility funds that use leverage, and computer-driven trading. Consequently, indexes in the Asia-Pacific region bounced back following Wall Street's performance, going back over some of the losses seen in the previous session.

    As investors in Europe get to grips with the current moves seen in global markets, politics, data and earnings will also be monitored during Wednesday's session. On the corporate front, GSK, Sanofi, Rio Tinto, Novozymes, Carlsberg and Vestas Wind are some of the major companies publishing earnings today.

    Looking to the central banking space, ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting and inflation report — both of which are due out Thursday — the European Central Bank's Governing Council is due to hold a non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, where the group is set to exchange views with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

    Speaking of Brexit, teams from both the European Union and the U.K. are expected to carry on their latest round of negotiations in Brussels. In the latest surrounding the topic, a document seen by the likes of Reuters suggests that the EU wants the ability to restrict the British nation's access to the single market during the transition period after the U.K. leaves — as a means to penalize the country if it violates agreed rules.

    Elsewhere, an agreement of a coalition government has yet to be announced between Germany's Social Democrats and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. The chancellor has however stated that she was prepared for "painful compromises," adding that the country was in need of a stable government, according to Reuters.

    Across the Atlantic, the U.S. House of Representatives managed to pass a short-term spending bill during Tuesday's late hours, which not only would provide support to defense spending for 2018 but also fund the rest of the government for another six weeks.

    Looking to data, Italian retail sales are set to be released during trade.

    Reuters contributed to this report

