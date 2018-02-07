JP Morgan reveals top pharma picks after earnings

With the major pharmaceutical companies done with fourth-quarter earnings, J.P. Morgan is letting clients know which companies look the best down the road.

The group as a whole performed well thanks to strong fundamentals with earnings mostly above expectations, according to analyst Chris Schott.

"Most companies in our coverage reported solid core product trends and in-line/better-than-expected earnings per share, augmented by a greater-than-expected tax benefit," Schott wrote to clients on Wednesday. "Looking forward, with the Major Pharma group still trading at a steep discount to the S&P 500, we see a number of opportunities in the sector."

Schott highlighted the four names J.P. Morgan finds most attractive after the latest earnings season, complete with updates on company performance.

Here are some of the pharma stocks J.P. Morgan has rated overweight.