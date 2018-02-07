First Look: Marcus Lemonis revisits Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor only to find it in shambles

Last year, Marcus Lemonis invested $750,000 to help revive the classic restaurant chain Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant. Fighting between partners and mismanagement have ruined everything he put in place. If Marcus can't rebuild this broken venture, he'll lose over $1,000,000 and the brand will melt away forever.

Get a sneak peek above.

The Profit Returns February 27 | Tuesday 10P ET/PT

About "The Profit"

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.