    ×

    Trading Nation

    Markets are going wild, but small-cap stocks are holding up — here's the next move

    Three reasons small cap stocks could be set to outperform
    Three reasons small cap stocks could be set to outperform   

    The markets received a volatility injection in the last week, and small-cap stocks are no exception. But one market strategist is arguing that on a technical basis, the Russell 2000 index is holding up well relative to its large-cap peers and is well-positioned going forward.

    While the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have all fallen around 5 percent in the last week, the small-cap stock index has declined a little more than 4 percent. On Wednesday, the Russell 2000 closed the day barely positive while the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow all closed in the red.

    Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, said the Russell 2000 should be positioned to outperform. Here are his reasons.

    • The small-cap index is generally composed of domestically centered companies, which makes it particularly sensitive to moves in the U.S. dollar index.

    • After a 14-month decline, the dollar index is finally starting to see a bit of a bounce. This comes on the heels of extremely oversold conditions, and sentiment has become quite bearish around the greenback.

    • During this week's broad market decline, the Russell managed to bounce strongly off its 200-day moving average. That line proved great support for the index last year, so this resilience is positive on a technical basis.

    • The technical picture, coupled with an expected bounce in the U.S. dollar, says the Russell is an index that outperforms going forward.

    Bottom line: The Russell 2000 index could be well-positioned going forward as it appears to be holding up better than its large-cap peers amid a broader market sell-off.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    RUSS 2K
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...