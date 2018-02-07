Reinsurer Swiss Re spikes on report of a $10 billion Softbank stake

Reinsurance giant Swiss Re spiked to a 52-week high Wednesday on a report of a possible Softbank deal.

The Japanese investment conglomerate is eyeing a stake in Swiss Re that could be worth as much as $10 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Softbank could ultimately purchase up to a third of Swiss Re's shares, the newspaper reported.

The Swiss company sells insurance to insurers, which fits with Softbank's previous investments in ride-sharing companies like Uber and some of its global rivals, Didi Chuxing, Ola and Grab. These companies spend a significant amount of money on insuring drivers.

Shares of Swiss Re jumped more than 9 percent in midday trading.

