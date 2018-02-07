Companies are using software robots to reduce errors, says CEO

Software robots are like a "self-driving brain engine," and can help companies cut down on costs as well as errors, said the chief executive of a robotic process automation company.

UiPath CEO Daniel Dines told CNBC at the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday that such artificial intelligence software is helping companies, like airlines, automate most of their processes.

"We are helping them to automate a lot of front office and back office processes, particularly in finance and accounting, ticketing, repricing and all sorts of different processes," Dines said.

He called those software robots, known as robotic process automation, the equivalent of "the autopilot in a plane or a self-driving brain engine in a car," which aims to replicate human actions.

According to the CEO, the company's customers have experienced a reduction in both costs and errors since using such software.