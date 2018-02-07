Alibaba is making a movie about what happens when robots have their own personalities

Alibaba is set to make a movie about humans and robots in a move that seems highly appropriate given the Chinese e-commerce giant's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) research.

"From assembling cellphones to fixing the hard-to-reach parts of your cars to performing surgical procedures, robots serve humans well. But a lingering question remains: what happens when robots develop a personality of their own?" wrote Alibaba's Jenny W. Hsu on the company's news website Alizila on Wednesday.

"Steel Soldiers" will feature a disgraced special forces officer who has to train android soldiers so that they become an elite army. Hsu described the movie as "a feature film that explores a futuristic world where humans and androids fight side-by-side." The military officers will embark on a deadline mission to rescue the robots' creator, she added.