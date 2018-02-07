Tesla is sending mechanics to customers' homes for repairs, and customers apparently love it

Tesla doubled its service capacity in 2017, the company reported on Wednesday, especially through expansion of its "mobile service fleet."

The fleet now includes 230 vehicles that travel to customers throughout North America, so they don't have to bring their cars into the shop.

The idea is to keep the cost of repairs as low as possible for Tesla while minimizing the disruption for customers when repairs are needed.

Drivers apparently love the mobile service, which Tesla says has an average customer satisfaction score of 98 percent. Nearly one-third of repairs are now done via Tesla's mobile unit, the company revealed as part of its Q4 2017 earnings report.

In 2018, Tesla plans to invest more in its mobile service, and other technology which allows it to remotely diagnose issues with its Model 3 sedans.

The company wrote in a shareholder letter, "Diagnostics architecture has been substantially redesigned for Model 3 in order to reduce physical service visits by more than 50 percent."

In the past, Tesla has struggled to offer timely repairs to its customers.