We rode in an electric truck from Thor, a start-up that aims to beat Tesla to market

A start-up called Thor Trucks plans to beat Tesla to market with its electric truck, the ET-One. The Los Angeles-based company aims to have its vehicles in production in 2019, according to co-founders Giordano Sordoni and Dakota Semler.

Last November, Tesla showed off a prototype of its heavy-duty electric semi, which should be able to drive 300 to 500 miles on a single charge, and will include the company's semi-autonomous driving system, which will help drivers avoid collisions. Tesla has already scored reservations for its semis from high profile customers including Wal-Mart, DHL and Pepsi, and the company says it will begin production of the trucks in 2019.

Unlike Tesla, which manufactures its vehicles completely, Thor Trucks plans to partner with existing auto-manufacturers to build its trucks. It has its own battery technology, but otherwise its trucks will use off-the-shelf components, and have features that feel familiar to drivers and fleet managers. Thor has no plans for autonomous driving.