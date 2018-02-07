Google and Uber were like 'big brother and little brother'—until it all went wrong

Long before they started battling it out in court, Google and Uber had a familial relationship.

"It was like big brother and little brother," former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said as part of his testimony during the trade secrets trial between Uber and Waymo that is happening this week in San Francisco. Waymo is the self-driving car division of Google parent company Alphabet, and was spun out from Google in 2016.

When Google's venture capital arm invested $258 million into Uber in 2013, Kalanick didn't see the two companies as being competitive, since Google was working on autonomous vehicles and Uber was working on ride-sharing.

Google CEO Larry Page even took Kalanick for a ride in a self-driving car after the investment, and the two companies discussed possible partnerships, according to Kalanick.

However, things started to fall apart in 2015 when rumors swirled that Google was getting into ride sharing. Kalanick emailed David Drummond, the Google exec who was on Uber's board of directors, to ask what was going on.