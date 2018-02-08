    ×

    Bank of England's Mark Carney talks Brexit and future rate hikes

    Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney is due to speak Thursday lunchtime following the release of the institution's interest rate decision and inflation report.

    The outcome of the U.K. central bank's routine monetary policy meeting could reveal a shift towards some hawkishness given recent economic growth data which indicated light at the end of the tunnel for the domestic economy, despite Brexit uncertainty.

    Some analysts believe that the Bank will change its tone to signal an expected interest rate hike in May.

