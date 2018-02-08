Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in San Francisco this week promoting the Canadian tech scene, and he's getting face time with some of the biggest players in the industry.

Trudeau landed meetings with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and eBay's Devin Wenig, as well as Robert Bradway, the head of biotech company Amgen.

On Thursday, Trudeau toured the headquarters of cloud software company AppDirect and met with some employees. He then took questions from reporters and was asked about Toronto's bid for Amazon's second headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

"Any investment in Canada would be a great thing and obviously it would be a significant boon for anyone who got it," Trudeau said. "I certainly hope we get the HQ2 hub."

Last month, Amazon narrowed the list of potential HQ2 locations to 20, and Toronto was the only city outside of the U.S. to make the next round.