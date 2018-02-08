    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Here's my playbook if you want to invest in oil

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Hess Corp.: "I don't like the oil stocks. You know what? I want you take a look at some of the master limited partnerships. Any one that yields more than 5.5 [percent] but less than 8 is one I want you to call back on because those are probably good."

    American Water Works: "Here's my take: not bad. Not great, not bad. It's kind of edge-less right now. But it's been historically a good stock. No real edge there."

    Silicon Laboratories: "That's not the place. I think you can go out and buy an Intel on a day like today, or buy Nvidia if it's down tomorrow."

    Switch: "We've got so many fabulous stocks that are down so much. I'd rather have you think long-term and buy VMware."

