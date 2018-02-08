First Look: Tilman Fertitta revisits his favorite small businesses from past seasons



Over the last three years of "Billion Dollar Buyer", Tilman Fertitta has made deals with countless new vendors... now is his chance to see if he made the right decisions. He'll check up on Liber and Co., Bravado Spice, Kismet, SeatNinja, Rossmore L.A., and Nicolita Swimwear. Which companies will be flourishing and which may be at risk of losing Fertitta's business?

Billion Dollar Buyer Returns February 28 | Wednesday 10P ET/PT

About "Billion Dollar Buyer"

Billion Dollar Buyer introduces promising companies across the country to one of America's most successful businessmen: billionaire hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc.