CEO of video game maker Take-Two says he's not buying the hype around tech addiction

The CEO of video game maker Take-Two Interactive doesn't accept the growing belief that addiction to tech is a dangerous trend in society.

"No, I'm not buying it. Technology enhances our life," Strauss Zelnick told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Thursday. "Like everything that enhances our life, used the wrong way it's not a good thing."

Social media companies have come under fire in recent months for what some claim is exploiting weaknesses in human psychology to drive engagement. But concern has long swirled around video games for their potential to influence developing minds.

Take-Two's most popular games, "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA2K" have seen several iterations hit the market and remain at the top of the industry years after their original launches.

"We do have to be mindful of it. We take responsibility [for] what we do," Zelnick said. "Our goal is to create a great entertaining experience that fits with the rest of life — our goal is not to take your life over."

Zelnick compared concern about tech addiction to concerns in previous generations about jazz music, rock 'n' roll or the Beatles' haircuts.

He did, though, acknowledge technology has the potential to be abused.

"There's absolutely a risk for certain individuals that they can misuse technology, in the same way that certain individuals can misuse all kinds of things that would otherwise be good in moderation or appropriately consumed," he said.