    Watch: President Trump delivers a speech at the National Prayer breakfast

    President Donald Trump is slated to deliver a speech to the National Prayer Breakfast.

    The president's remarks come as the government scrambles to pass a bill that would extend government funding beyond the end of Thursday, and as Wall Street continues to deal with volatile trading.

    Last February, the president made waves at the breakfast by taking jabs at Arnold Schwarzenegger, who hosted a new version of Trump's former NBC reality series "Celebrity Apprentice."

