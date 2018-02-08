White House instructs government agencies to prepare for shutdown

The National Treasury Employees Union, a major labor union for federal agency workers, said in a statement that agencies will notify employees if they get furloughed during a shutdown. The union will work with lawmakers to make sure employees get paid if they have to work during the shutdown, the organization said.

Senate leaders moved to vote on funding the government and setting spending levels for two years on Thursday afternoon. But Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., objected to moving toward passing the plan. All senators needed to support the move to hold a vote on Thursday.

Paul's opposition significantly raised the chances of a government shutdown that lasts at least a few hours. The Kentucky Republican can block the Senate from voting on the measure until early Friday morning.

Spotted leaving the Capitol shortly before 7:30 p.m, ET, McConnell said "it's up to Rand" whether the Senate worked all night, according to NBC News. The chamber will vote at 1 a.m. or earlier, "whenever he decides for us to move ahead," McConnell added.

If the Senate passes the measure, it would then have to go to a skeptical House, where both fiscal conservatives and liberals have pushed back against the agreement. If that chamber passed it, it would go to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

As 6 p.m., ET, neared without a funding bill passing, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed for a vote on the budget package. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that the Senate entered "risky territory."

Paul objected to McConnell's request, then took to the Senate floor to rail against both parties for the budget agreement and what he called a trend of reckless government spending.

The bill before the Senate would set up a roughly $300 billion increase in the budget caps over two years. It would pave the way to boost spending on the military and domestic programs, as well as authorize disaster relief for areas of the U.S. ravaged by natural disasters last year.

"I can't in all good honesty, in all good faith, just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits," the senator said on the Senate floor.

"What you're seeing is recklessness trying to be passed off as bipartisanship," he later added.

Paul signaled that he could keep the Senate debating until early Friday morning to prove his point. That would take the chamber past the shutdown deadline.

Trump, for his part, wholeheartedly backed the budget deal Wednesday after earlier in the week saying he would "love" to see a shutdown if Democrats do not get behind his immigration demands. In a tweet Wednesday, he urged Democrats and Republicans to support the agreement.

— CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report