Zurich CEO feels 'very good' about 2018 and 2019 after earnings beat

Why Zurich Insurance's CEO is positive about 2018 and 2019 1 Hour Ago | 03:00

Zurich Insurance's chief executive has a positive outlook for both the company and insurance industry as a whole, after the insurer reported better-than-expected earnings for 2017.

"The premiums are growing so we're back into developing and growing the relationship with our customers. So we feel very good about it and, actually, we feel very good about 2018 and the following year," Mario Greco told CNBC Thursday.

"We see traction and we see that the company has taken a different speed and we think this will continue and will further develop."

Zurich Insurance reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday as the insurer dealt with a raft of natural catastrophe losses and a sluggish investment environment.

"We're riding a wave of transformation (in the insurance industry)," he said.

The Swiss insurer said 2017 net profit fell 6 percent to $3.00 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.72 billion in a Reuters poll.