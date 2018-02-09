AT&T CEO: We're ready to fight the DOJ — and we'll win approval for Time Warner deal

AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson told CNBC on Friday the telecommunications giant expects to ultimately win approval for its $85 billion buyout of Time Warner.

AT&T is preparing to face off in court next month with the Justice Department, which in November filed a lawsuit to block the deal.

The company is in litigation with hearings and depositions going on, said Stephenson. He said the judge in the March 19 trial has committed to a quick proceeding.

Stephenson appeared on "Squawk Box" in an interview from Pebble Beach, California, site of the AT&T Pro-Am golf tournament.

Stephenson has been a supporter of Donald Trump during the campaign and as president. However, then-candidate Trump attacked the deal, which was announced in October 2016.

One day after the DOJ suit, Trump reiterated his feeling that the deal would not be good for the country because it might lead to higher prices for consumers. Trump has certainly made not secret of his disdain for Time Warner's CNN, which he has repeatedly called "fake news."

On Thursday, four House Democrats wrote the Justice Department to request documents related to the agency's suit to block the merger. "We are deeply concerned by reports of inappropriate interference by the White House," said the letter signed by Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Elijah Cummings, David Cicilline and Gerald Connolly.

The DOJ has said an AT&T combination with Time Warner's content-generating properties including HBO, CNN, Turner Broadcasting System and Warner Bros. studio would give the telecommunications giant the ability and incentive to raise prices that it charges cable television, satellite and streaming video rivals for Time Warner content.

AT&T has maintained that buying Time Warner is what's called a vertical merger, meaning AT&T's mobile network, satellite TV service DirecTV and high-speed internet solutions don't directly compete with any of Time Warner's businesses.

On AT&T's earnings conference call last month, Stephenson said, "With 50 years of legal precedent, it's the type of business combination that the government has consistently approved with appropriate conditions." He added that closing the Time Warner deal remains a top priority.

— Reuters contributed to this report.