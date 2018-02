Volatile trading continues to be seen across markets worldwide. On Thursday, U.S. stocks finished deep in the red as higher interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished the session down 1,032.89 points at 23,860.46 — entering correction territory. In addition, developments in the political space have been keeping investors on edge.

It became apparent late Thursday that parts of the U.S. government would be entering a shutdown, after the Senate failed to secure the passing of a spending bill by the midnight deadline.

During Friday's early hours, however, the Senate managed to pass a short-term funding bill, paving the way for an increase in military and domestic spending. The measure will now head to the House, where it is expected to face some level of resistance.